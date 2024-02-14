NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,838.18 or 0.99935438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00013424 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00173120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

