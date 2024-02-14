Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

