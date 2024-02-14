Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.51

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $266.51 and last traded at $264.68, with a volume of 118520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

