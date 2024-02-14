North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 94,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NOA opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $633.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,170,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

