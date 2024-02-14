Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $141,060 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.