Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $141,060 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.