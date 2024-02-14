OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold Company Profile

OGC opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.