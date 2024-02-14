Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 1,450 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

CRWD stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.35. 1,055,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,265. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,373.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

