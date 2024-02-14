Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 256 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $383.38. 1,326,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,258. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $389.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

