Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. 211,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

