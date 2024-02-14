Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $597,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 148,871.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

