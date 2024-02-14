Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

