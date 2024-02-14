Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.41% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 25,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.