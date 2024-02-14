Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2,948.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $447.15. 119,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.