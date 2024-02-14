Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 863.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,776. The stock has a market cap of $432.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.88.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

