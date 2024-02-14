Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY stock opened at C$114.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.33. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$64.80 and a 12-month high of C$116.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Olympia Financial Group

In related news, Director Rick Skauge purchased 555 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$88.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Also, Director Rick Skauge bought 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,505 shares of company stock worth $221,699. Company insiders own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.