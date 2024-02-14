OMG Network Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $95.20 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001299 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

