One Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $90.07.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

