One Capital Management LLC Acquires 645 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

