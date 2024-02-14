One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.