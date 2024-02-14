One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,601,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 5.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

