One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $416.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

