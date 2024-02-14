One Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

