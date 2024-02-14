One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $177.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

