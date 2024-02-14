One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,095 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 301,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

