One Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

