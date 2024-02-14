One Capital Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.