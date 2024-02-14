One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $250.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

