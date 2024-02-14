OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.58 on Monday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 120.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

