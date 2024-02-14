Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.