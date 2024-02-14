Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $147.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

