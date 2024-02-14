Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.41, RTT News reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 421,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

