Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $4,892.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,995.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.08 or 0.00534803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00134657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00051912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00251357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00157059 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,710,425 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

