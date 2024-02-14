PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

