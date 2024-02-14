Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,805,750. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,249,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,714,701 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

