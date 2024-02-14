Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
