Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 22.36 and last traded at 22.36. Approximately 40,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 88,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

