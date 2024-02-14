Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $178,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.53 on Wednesday, reaching $520.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $524.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

