PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Price Performance

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. PAVmed had a negative net margin of 4,660.07% and a negative return on equity of 532.56%. Equities analysts expect that PAVmed will post -10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.