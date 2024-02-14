PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

