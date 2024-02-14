Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $307.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 55.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.47. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

