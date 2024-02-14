PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

