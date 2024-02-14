Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Permian Resources worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 1,416,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.32.

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

