Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Permian Resources worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 1,416,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.