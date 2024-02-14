Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

