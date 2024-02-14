Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Under Perform at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,009. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

