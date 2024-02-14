Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.74.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

