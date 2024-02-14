Precision Drilling Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $16.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at C$83.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$75.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.