Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$90.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.16. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$87.68 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.674505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

