Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

