Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

