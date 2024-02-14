Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

